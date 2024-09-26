Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.68

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 206761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

