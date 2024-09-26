Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 512.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

