Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,003,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,562,000 after purchasing an additional 436,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

