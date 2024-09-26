Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.31

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 1010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.