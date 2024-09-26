Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.36

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

