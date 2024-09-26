Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading Up 1.6%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.30. 39,915 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

