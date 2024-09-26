Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.92

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 102503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $912.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
