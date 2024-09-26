Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.92

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 102503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $912.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PID. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

