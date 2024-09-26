Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,795,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

