Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 460.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

