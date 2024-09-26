Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $485.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

