Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,178 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

