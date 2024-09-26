Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.39

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.39 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 49470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.