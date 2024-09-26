Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.84

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 1392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

