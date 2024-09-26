Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 135,849 shares traded.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230,549 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

