Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 135,849 shares traded.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
