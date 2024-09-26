Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.46

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 12772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.