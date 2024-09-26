Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.46

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 12772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.