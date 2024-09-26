Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 26th (ACST, AFL, ALLY, AVAP, BK, BLKB, CCI, CHRW, CNXC, CROX)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 26th:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 280 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.41). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $149.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $209.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $191.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $236.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $485.00 to $460.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $36.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $870.00 to $980.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $255.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $245.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $96.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $289.00 to $271.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $530.00 to $605.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $550.00 to $635.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $640.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $563.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $165.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $208.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $270.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 53 ($0.71). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.