Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 26th (ACST, AFL, ALLY, AVAP, BK, BLKB, CCI, CHRW, CNXC, CROX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 26th:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 280 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.41). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $149.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $209.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $191.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $236.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $485.00 to $460.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $36.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $870.00 to $980.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $255.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $245.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $96.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $289.00 to $271.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $530.00 to $605.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $550.00 to $635.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $640.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $563.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $165.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $208.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $270.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 53 ($0.71). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

