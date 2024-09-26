Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):
- 9/24/2024 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Pinterest had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – Pinterest had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Pinterest had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Pinterest had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,988,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
