Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/27/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.53. 69,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

