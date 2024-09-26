Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 165,733 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 120,147 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. KP Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,891. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.