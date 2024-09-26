Investors Purchase Large Volume of Walmart Call Options (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 140,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 108,346 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.19.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,317,999 shares of company stock worth $956,341,379 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. 4,210,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $646.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.