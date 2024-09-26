Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.74

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.74 and traded as high as $231.12. Investors Title shares last traded at $228.70, with a volume of 5,611 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Investors Title by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

