IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 136.2% in September

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the August 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IO Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 88,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.50. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

