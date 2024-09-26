iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
