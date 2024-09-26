IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.60

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.60 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.64). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,409,011 shares changing hands.

IP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.60.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

