IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.02

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 56552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.71% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.