iQIYI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 26,686 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,056 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,735,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

