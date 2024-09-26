IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $231.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

