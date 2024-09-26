Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

IREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IREN opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.