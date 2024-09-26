IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.88

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $11.62. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 173,912 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
