iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 70,931 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 72,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.