iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

