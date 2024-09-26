iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 115.1% in September

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,610 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.62. 1,967,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

