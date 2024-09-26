iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,816,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,545 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $713,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

