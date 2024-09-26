iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.32

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 29655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 549,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

