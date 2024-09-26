iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.19

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 13178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

