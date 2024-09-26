iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

