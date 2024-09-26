iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

