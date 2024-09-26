iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,018.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

