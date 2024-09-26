iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

