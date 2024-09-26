iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.74

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $717.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

