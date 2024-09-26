iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.33

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.33 and last traded at $126.09, with a volume of 142235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

