iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.33

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.33 and last traded at $126.09, with a volume of 142235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.