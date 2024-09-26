iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 539,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.33.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
