iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 539,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,822,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

