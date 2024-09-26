iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.01

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $102.01, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.