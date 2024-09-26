iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.01

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $102.01, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

