iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESMV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 11.29% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

