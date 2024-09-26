iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.67

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 20103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,252,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

