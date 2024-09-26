iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.83. 10,283 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.