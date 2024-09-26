iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.20

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 66795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

