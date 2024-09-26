iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 18,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

