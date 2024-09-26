iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 15,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 48,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
