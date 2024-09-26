iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIB. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 1,150.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

